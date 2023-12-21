COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Sri Lanka's Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) on Thursday said it has collected around 260 million rupees (about 800,000 U.S. Dollars) as fines during the raids conducted from the beginning of this year to the third week of December.

CAA Chairman Shantha Niriella said around 22,000 raids have been carried out against errant vendors, with 21,000 of these raids leading to court cases.

The courts have levied a total of 267,630,448 rupees in fines, said Niriella citing the CAA data.

Most of the cases were selling goods at higher rates, hoarding stocks, selling expired items, and failing to display prices, he said.

Altogether 1,185 raids have been carried out so far this month in view of the festive season, he said, adding that these raids would be continued during the Christmas and New Year season.