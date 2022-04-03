(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Colombo, the biggest city of Sri Lanka, has imposed a curfew over the ongoing protests and riots near the presidential palace, media reported.

According to the Colombo Gazette news outlet, the protesters gathered near the presidential palace demanding the resignation of leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Police reportedly resorted to tear gas whereas the protesters set on fire a bus that blocked the road to the palace.

The city police have decided to impose a curfew in the central, northern and southern parts of the city.

Sri Lanka is facing a wave of protests over the poor economic situation in the country, deteriorated by the problems with the imports of necessities and energy supplies.