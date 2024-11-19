Sri Lanka's De Silva To Lead Test Series Against South Africa
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Dhananjaya de Silva will lead Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series away against South Africa later this month, the country's cricket board said Tuesday.
The opening Test starts November 27 in Durban, followed by one in Gqeberha on December 5.
The series is part of the ICC World Test Championships, where Sri Lanka are currently ranked third and South Africa fifth.
Sri Lanka Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, and Kasun Rajitha.
