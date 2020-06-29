UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka's Embassy Donated 'Sizeable Quantity' Of Tea To Russian Medics - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Sri Lanka's Embassy to Russia has donated a large portion of tea to the Russian medics treating patients suffering from COVID-19, the country's new Ambassador to Russia, Prof. M.D. Lamawansa, told Sputnik in his first interview since being appointed.

"Putting the two together, that your health care workers commitment and high acceptance of Ceylon Tea in Russia, the Embassy had a rare opportunity to show our gratitude by providing a sizeable quantity of tea to five hospitals managing COVID," Lamawansa said.

The ambassador added that he had also paid a visit to Moscow's Clinical Hospital N 40, publicly known as the Kommunarka Hospital, which is a leading institution in Russia in treating COVID-19 patients.

