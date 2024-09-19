Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Sri Lanka on Saturday held its first presidential election since an unprecedented economic crisis that bankrupted the country and sparked a popular revolt that forced its leader to temporarily flee abroad.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe took office in 2022 at the peak of huge protests over food, fuel and medicine shortages that ousted his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He set about to repair the island nation's tattered finances through an International Monetary Fund rescue package and a debt restructure with foreign creditors, including China.

But his austerity push has been deeply resented by Sri Lankans, who say tax hikes have left them struggling to put food on the table, and he faces a formidable challenger from a once-marginal Marxist leader.

Ahead of Saturday's vote, we are looking at the political, social and economic consequences of the vote in the following series of stories: