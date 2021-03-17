UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Likely To Visit Russia In February 2022 - Ambassador

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena will most likely pay a visit to Russia in February, 2022 as the countries would be celebrating the 65th anniversary since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia M. D. Lamawansa told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena will most likely pay a visit to Russia in February, 2022 as the countries would be celebrating the 65th anniversary since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia M. D. Lamawansa told Sputnik.

"Russia is high on the agenda, including some of the neighboring countries.

I'm sure that at the earliest opportunity His Excellency Gunawardena would want to visit friends ... February, 2022," Lamawansa said, referring to the possible timing of the foreign minister's visit.

Last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the island nation and invited his Sri Lankan counterpart to pay a return visit to Russia.

Russia and Sri Lanka historically enjoy strong political and social ties. Both countries have expressed willingness to increase their annual trade to $700 million over the coming years.

