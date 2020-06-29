UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister May Visit Russia After August General Elections - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:10 PM

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister May Visit Russia After August General Elections - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena may pay a visit to Russia later in 2020, after the general elections, which are scheduled to be held on the island nation in early August, the country's new Ambassador to Russia, Prof. M.D. Lamawansa, told Sputnik in his first interview since being appointed.

"If not for [the COVID-19 pandemic], by now the Hon minister would have visited Russia.

It will take place, but after the general election in Sri Lanka, which is now scheduled for August 5. The intention of Hon Minister Gunawardane to visit Russia at the earliest is very clear and high," Lamawansa said.

In January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Sri Lanka and invited his Sri Lankan counterpart to pay a return visit to Russia. After postponing the parliamentary elections a number of times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka will hold the vote on August 5.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Russia Vote Visit January May August 2020 Election 2018

Recent Stories

Details on Model Constitution for Cricket Clubs an ..

34 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission announces Certificatio ..

38 minutes ago

A Record is Set in Clinical Trials of Vaccines aga ..

38 minutes ago

OIC Intensifies Efforts against Fake News, Disinfo ..

38 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

57 minutes ago

UAE aid helps Socotra development

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.