MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena may pay a visit to Russia later in 2020, after the general elections, which are scheduled to be held on the island nation in early August, the country's new Ambassador to Russia, Prof. M.D. Lamawansa, told Sputnik in his first interview since being appointed.

"If not for [the COVID-19 pandemic], by now the Hon minister would have visited Russia.

It will take place, but after the general election in Sri Lanka, which is now scheduled for August 5. The intention of Hon Minister Gunawardane to visit Russia at the earliest is very clear and high," Lamawansa said.

In January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Sri Lanka and invited his Sri Lankan counterpart to pay a return visit to Russia. After postponing the parliamentary elections a number of times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka will hold the vote on August 5.