UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Returns To Island - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Sri Lanka's Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Returns to Island - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Ex-Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has returned to the island, the Ada Derana news outlet reported on Friday.

Rajapaksa fled the country on July 13 after protesters demanding his resignation stormed the former president's house in Colombo and several other state buildings in the capital. He reached the Maldives on July 12 and then traveled to Singapore, from where Rajapaksa informed the parliament about his resignation. The Singaporean authorities allowed the ex-president to stay until August 11 and clarified that they did not grant him asylum.

Before his return, Rajapaksa had been staying in Thailand. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told journalists that Rajapaksa could stay in the country for 90 days because he was holding a diplomatic passport, but he had not asked for political asylum from Thailand.

Sri Lanka has been suffering from the worst economic crisis in its history since gaining independence in 1948. The dire economic situation was caused by shortages of foreign Currency as tourist flows dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the country from purchasing enough fuel. The crisis triggered a sharp rise in energy prices and the subsequent shortage of food and basic necessities, as well as constant power outages.

In April, the country defaulted on its external debt obligations, with its debt reaching $51 billion. According to the International Monetary Fund's estimates, Sri Lanka's economy is expected to contract by 8.7% in 2022 and inflation recently exceeded 60%.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Thailand Sri Lanka Parliament Singapore Colombo Independence Maldives April July August From Billion

Recent Stories

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Sh ..

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

3 hours ago
 IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early ..

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

4 hours ago
 'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Ama ..

'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Amazon tribe

4 hours ago
 India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea se ..

India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking probe into alleged exodu ..

4 hours ago
 Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as At ..

Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as Attempted Aggravated Murder - Re ..

4 hours ago
 'No Superman' Vettel speaks out on his F1 mental h ..

'No Superman' Vettel speaks out on his F1 mental health struggles

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.