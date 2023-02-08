UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Money Found At His Office - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Money Found at His Office - Police

Sri Lankan police interrogated former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa regarding the large sum of money protesters had found at his residence during mass protests in July 2022, police spokesperson Nihal Talduwa said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Sri Lankan police interrogated former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa regarding the large sum of money protesters had found at his residence during mass protests in July 2022, police spokesperson Nihal Talduwa said on Wednesday.

In July 2022, protesters captured the residence of Rajapaksa, who served as president at the time, and found over 17.8 million Sri Lankan rupees (almost $50,000) there. The money was eventually sent to the police.

"The three-hour statement was recorded at his (Rajapaksa's) private house on the instruction of the court," Talduwa told reporters, as quoted by Sri Lanka's Ada Derana news outlet.

He added that the police reported the transferred money to the court, which, in turn, ordered that Rajapaksa's statement about the discovery of the sum be recorded.

Rajapaksa and his family faced numerous allegations of wrongdoing between 2015 and 2019. After he became president in November 2019, one such case, an alleged misuse of public funds to erect a monument to his parents, was dismissed on the basis of presidential immunity. Sri Lankan lawyers are now saying that the case can be reopened, since he no longer enjoys presidential immunity.

Mass street protests against Rajapaksa's government began in Colombo, Sri Lanka's executive, judicial and commercial capital, in late April 2022. The protesters accused the government of implementing an economic policy that led to the worst economic crisis in the country's history. Amid the protests, and following ministers' resignations, Rajapaksa resigned himself on July 14.

Related Topics

Police Sri Lanka Lawyers Immunity Colombo Money April July November 2015 2019 Family Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospi ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospital, reviews treatment facilit ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

14 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Eff ..

US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey, Syria

12 minutes ago
 Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express ..

Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express solidarity with IIOJK's people ..

12 minutes ago
 KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote resear ..

KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote research cooperation

12 minutes ago
 20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Mus ..

20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Musadik warns hoarders of 'dire c ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.