COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.7 percent in 2021, the country's Department of Census and Statistics announced on Tuesday.

In 2020, the South Asian country's GDP contracted 3.6 percent, according to the department.

The department also announced that the country's GDP grew by 1.

8 percent in the fourth quarter last year.

The main economic activities of the economy -- agriculture, industry and services -- grew by 2 percent, 5.3 percent and 3 percent respectively, the department said, adding that it showed the country's economy was recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the country's GDP has not yet reached the level before the pandemic in 2019, the department added.