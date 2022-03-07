UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's Most Sacred Elephant Dies Aged 68

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant passed away aged 68 on Monday, prompting an outpouring of grief and a presidential order for the huge cadaver to be stuffed and preserved for posterity

Colombo, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant passed away aged 68 on Monday, prompting an outpouring of grief and a presidential order for the huge cadaver to be stuffed and preserved for posterity.

Nadungamuwa Raja was the most important among 100 elephants used in an annual pageant involving fire-eaters and drummers, tasked with carrying a golden casket of Buddhist relics on its back.

On Monday a procession of mourners -- including schoolchildren, priests in saffron robes and an elderly lady with a Zimmer frame -- paid their respects to Raja, praying and touching its mighty tusks in reverence.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa decreed that the animal be declared a "national treasure" and ordered its remains be preserved "for future generations to witness," his office said.

Raja was due to be handed over to taxidermists later on Monday for stuffing after Buddhist funeral rites have been performed, its owner said through a spokesperson.

- Tourist draw - Decked out in lights, Raja carried the casket of relics at the annual Esala Perahera pageant, a major tourist draw in the central city of Kandy -- performing the role most years from 2006 to 2021.

The elephant even had an armed escort of elite commandos after a 2015 incident when a motorcyclist almost rammed it while on an outing to attend a temple ceremony.

One of Raja's predecessors, who was also known as Raja, carried the golden casket of 34 relics for exactly 34 years between 1953 and 1986.

When the older Raja died in 1988 aged 72 there was an enormous outpouring of grief and the government declared a national day of mourning.

The older Raja was also preserved and has its own museum within Kandy's Temple of the Tooth compound, which contains a purported tooth of the Buddha.

- Hunt for successor - Choosing a successor will be a lengthy process.

The chosen elephant has to be from a particular caste with special physical characteristics to qualify.

When the elephant stands, seven points -- the four legs, its trunk, penis and tail -- must all touch the ground.

The animal must also have a flat back, the tusks must be formed in the shape of a traditional winnow and its height must be about 12 feet (3.6 metres).

An exception was made with Raja, who was only 10.5 feet tall, because it was the tallest in the country at the time.

Raja was born in India and had been gifted to Sri Lanka by an Indian prince.

Elephants are a protected species in Sri Lanka but many are kept as pets, because they are seen as status symbols.

Laws have been tightened in recent years to ban the capture of wild elephants which is punishable with death.

Animal rights campaigners say captive elephants are often maltreated, a charge denied by temples and owners of domesticated elephants.

Related Topics

India Sri Lanka Died Kandy Temple 2015 Gold All From Government

Recent Stories

Sakkari only climber in WTA top 20

Sakkari only climber in WTA top 20

3 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara for provision of security during LB ele ..

DIG Hazara for provision of security during LB elections

3 minutes ago
 EU chief tells Putin to ensure Ukraine 'humanitari ..

EU chief tells Putin to ensure Ukraine 'humanitarian safe passage'

3 minutes ago
 Population welfare dept held seminar in Nawabshah

Population welfare dept held seminar in Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
 Biden to hold call Monday with leaders of France, ..

Biden to hold call Monday with leaders of France, Germany, Britain: W.House

3 minutes ago
 2169 power pilferers nabbed during February

2169 power pilferers nabbed during February

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>