Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Sri Lanka's first leftist president was sworn in to office Monday vowing to restore public faith in politics but said he had no magic solution to the hardships suffered following an unprecedented economic crisis.

Self-avowed Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayaka of the People's Liberation Front (JVP) took his oath at the colonial-era Presidential Secretariat in Colombo after trouncing his nearest rivals in Saturday's vote.

The previously fringe politician, whose party led two failed uprisings in the island nation that left tens of thousands dead, saw a surge of support after the 2022 economic meltdown immiserated millions of ordinary Sri Lankans.

Dissanayaka, the bearded 55-year-old son of a labourer, was sworn in by chief justice Jayantha Jayasuriya in a nationally televised ceremony attended by diplomats, lawmakers, Buddhist and other clergy and the military.

"I am not a conjuror, I am not a magician, I am a common citizen," he said after taking his oath.

"I have strengths and limitations, things I know and things I don't... my responsibility is to be part of a collective effort to end this crisis."