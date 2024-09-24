Sri Lanka's New Leader To Call Snap Parliamentary Polls
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Sri Lanka's new leftist president is expected to call a snap parliamentary election ahead of his plans to renegotiate the bankrupt island nation's unpopular International Monetary Fund bailout programme.
Self-avowed Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the People's Liberation Front (JVP) was sworn into office on Monday after a landslide win in weekend presidential polls.
His once-marginal party currently has just three lawmakers in Sri Lanka's 225-member parliament.
But support for Dissanayake surged after a 2022 economic meltdown that immiserated millions of ordinary Sri Lankans and a contentious International Monetary Fund rescue package.
Asked by reporters late Monday in the central city of Kandy if he would keep a campaign pledge to dissolve parliament as soon as he took charge, he replied: "Wait for two days."
