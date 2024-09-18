Open Menu

Sri Lanka's Premadasa Seeks Father's Role As President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Sri Lanka's Premadasa seeks father's role as president

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Three decades after his father was assassinated as Sri Lanka's leader, opposition chief Sajith Premadasa is a top contender to take on the role in this week's presidential elections.

Premadasa, then a student in Britain, cut short his studies and entered politics after his father, Ranasinghe Premadasa, was killed by a Tamil suicide bomber during a 1993 May Day rally in the capital Colombo.

On September 21, he will be among the front-runners in an expected three-way race for the South Asian island's top job -- the first vote since the 2022 economic meltdown when protesters ousted then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Premadasa, 57, has spent his life in politics, working his way up to become the deputy leader of the United National Party (UNP).

But he split from the party in 2020, accusing his then-boss Ranil Wickremesinghe -- now his rival as the incumbent president seeking another term -- of being dictatorial.

Both men are ideologically aligned, supporting free-market policies.

But Premadasa has pledged to reduce high-income taxes raised by Wickremesinghe to tackle the economic crisis.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Vote Student Suicide Job Split Colombo May September 2020 From Top Race Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

20 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

20 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

20 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

23 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

2 days ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

2 days ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

2 days ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World