UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's President Calls On Opposition To Support Economic Reforms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Sri Lanka's President Calls on Opposition to Support Economic Reforms

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday called on the opposition, influential groups, political parties, and other entities to support reforms in the country to stabilize the economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday called on the opposition, influential groups, political parties, and other entities to support reforms in the country to stabilize the economy.

"I request influential groups, political parties, voluntary organisations, trade unions, professionals & everyone else to support economic reforms to move forward. If you disrupt the ongoing progress, the consequences will be dire, as unrest could lead to unprecedented woes... Any violation of the agreement with IMF (the International Monetary Fund) could result in SL's (Sri Lanka) collaboration with all financial institutions being discontinued. Annual payments of approximately Rs.6-7b (rupees, $18.4-21.5 million) of loans are due until 2029; thus, SL needs IMF to lead agreed debt sustainability discussions with creditors," the president said on Twitter.

Wickremesinghe also invited the opposition to join efforts in stabilizing the country's economy.

"I invite the opposition to join me in stabilising the economy. GDP should be evaluated by June. We can then accordingly decide on holding General and Presidential Elections. I will table the IMF agreement in parliament upon approval & house can approve or offer an alternative. I will submit a new draft on the Government's way forward and road map. After Parliament reaches an agreement, I will present long-and mid-term plans.

I thank the National Assembly and Parliament committees for their reports. We were able to complete the work within eight months," he added.

IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Krishna Srinivasan said earlier on Tuesday that the IMF Board of Directors will consider approving $2.9 billion in financial assistance to Sri Lanka on March 20.

In September 2022, the IMF reached an agreement with the government of Sri Lanka for a loan of about $2.9 billion to support the country's economic reforms.

Earlier this week, the Sri Lankan authorities said that China � the country's largest bilateral creditor � backed the debt restructuring through the Export-Import Bank of China, which was considered one of the biggest obstacles to getting an IMF aid package.

Sri Lanka is facing a political and economic crisis, which is considered to be the worst since gaining independence in 1948. In mid-April, Sri Lanka defaulted on its external debt for an interim period, pending a restructuring of the obligations under an IMF-supported economic adjustment program.

The recession is attributed to ineffective government policies and foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and necessities, heating fuel, and gas.

Related Topics

Loan IMF National Assembly Exchange Sri Lanka China Parliament Twitter Road Bank Buy Progress Independence Lead March June September Gas All Government Agreement Asia Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Gladiators

22 minutes ago
 Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces L ..

Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt

43 minutes ago
 Biden's Approval Rating at 42%, Highest Since June ..

Biden's Approval Rating at 42%, Highest Since June - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Tyrian White c ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Tyrian White case against Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Tens of Thousands Rallying in Athens Over Deadly T ..

Tens of Thousands Rallying in Athens Over Deadly Train Crash - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.