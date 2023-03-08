(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday called on the opposition, influential groups, political parties, and other entities to support reforms in the country to stabilize the economy.

"I request influential groups, political parties, voluntary organisations, trade unions, professionals & everyone else to support economic reforms to move forward. If you disrupt the ongoing progress, the consequences will be dire, as unrest could lead to unprecedented woes... Any violation of the agreement with IMF (the International Monetary Fund) could result in SL's (Sri Lanka) collaboration with all financial institutions being discontinued. Annual payments of approximately Rs.6-7b (rupees, $18.4-21.5 million) of loans are due until 2029; thus, SL needs IMF to lead agreed debt sustainability discussions with creditors," the president said on Twitter.

Wickremesinghe also invited the opposition to join efforts in stabilizing the country's economy.

"I invite the opposition to join me in stabilising the economy. GDP should be evaluated by June. We can then accordingly decide on holding General and Presidential Elections. I will table the IMF agreement in parliament upon approval & house can approve or offer an alternative. I will submit a new draft on the Government's way forward and road map. After Parliament reaches an agreement, I will present long-and mid-term plans.

I thank the National Assembly and Parliament committees for their reports. We were able to complete the work within eight months," he added.

IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Krishna Srinivasan said earlier on Tuesday that the IMF Board of Directors will consider approving $2.9 billion in financial assistance to Sri Lanka on March 20.

In September 2022, the IMF reached an agreement with the government of Sri Lanka for a loan of about $2.9 billion to support the country's economic reforms.

Earlier this week, the Sri Lankan authorities said that China � the country's largest bilateral creditor � backed the debt restructuring through the Export-Import Bank of China, which was considered one of the biggest obstacles to getting an IMF aid package.

Sri Lanka is facing a political and economic crisis, which is considered to be the worst since gaining independence in 1948. In mid-April, Sri Lanka defaulted on its external debt for an interim period, pending a restructuring of the obligations under an IMF-supported economic adjustment program.

The recession is attributed to ineffective government policies and foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and necessities, heating fuel, and gas.