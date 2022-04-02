UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's President Declares Emergency After Colombo Protests Turn Violent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday declared a state of emergency as violence at mass protests against economic mismanagement in the capital of Colombo continued to grow.

Protests started in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo earlier this week over mounting popular discontent with the economic situation. A curfew was briefly imposed and lifted earlier on Friday. Sri Lankan police arrested 54 people after protesters tried to storm the president's residence on Thursday night, demanding his resignation. Local media reported that at least 37 people, including journalists and police officers, were injured during the unrest.

"WHEREAS, I am of opinion that by reason of a public emergency in Sri Lanka, it is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community, Know ye that, I, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President, by virtue of the powers vested in me by Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act, No.

8 of 1959, Law No. 6 of 1978 and Act, No.28 of 1988, do by this Proclamation declare that the provisions of Part II of that Ordinance, shall come into operation throughout Sri Lanka with effect from 01st April, Two Thousand and Twenty Two," the president said in a statement, published by the national Gazette Extraordinary.

Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The crisis is caused by foreign exchange shortages resulting from restricted tourist flows due to the coronavirus pandemic, which prevents the country from purchasing enough fuel. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the island's tourism sector, a key source of foreign exchange, and remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad have also declined.

There is an acute shortage of food and basic necessities, fuel and gas in the country. Many parts of Sri Lanka are facing continuous power outages of up to 13 hours due to the lack of foreign exchange to import fuel.

