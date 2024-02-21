Open Menu

Sri Lanka's Rooftop Solar Power Generation Exceeds 750 Megawatts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 06:15 PM

Sri Lanka's rooftop solar power generation exceeds 750 megawatts

Rooftop solar power generation in Sri Lanka has exceeded 750 megawatts by the middle of February 2024, said the state-owned electricity producer and distributor Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) on Wednesday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Rooftop solar power generation in Sri Lanka has exceeded 750 megawatts by the middle of February 2024, said the state-owned electricity producer and distributor Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) on Wednesday.

Commenting on the progress made by the South Asian nation on renewable energy generation, CEB spokesman Noel Priyantha told the media that Sri Lanka has great potential in solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy.

Sri Lanka has around 7 million buildings, but only 50,000 of them have installed rooftop solar systems, and there is a great potential to increase rooftop solar power generation exponentially, he said.

The CEB now buys a unit of electricity from rooftop solar power producers for 37 rupees (about 0.12 U.S. dollars), and these producers can recover their initial costs in five years, Priyantha said.

The CEB is also talking to state-owned banks to introduce a concessional bank loan for those interested in installing rooftop solar power units, he said.

Related Topics

Loan Electricity Sri Lanka Bank Progress February Media From Asia Million

Recent Stories

South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development

South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development

8 seconds ago
 Maryam chairs provincial parliamentary meeting

Maryam chairs provincial parliamentary meeting

9 seconds ago
 France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare ..

France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again

11 seconds ago
 Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank ..

Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank raid

2 minutes ago
 US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Pales ..

US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Palestinian lands

2 minutes ago
 87 Head Constables promoted to ASIs

87 Head Constables promoted to ASIs

2 minutes ago
Political parties urged to forge national accord t ..

Political parties urged to forge national accord to steer country out of crises

36 minutes ago
 Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held

Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held

36 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Ce ..

Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU

36 minutes ago
 'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha

'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha

36 minutes ago
 Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme N ..

Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..

41 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the P ..

TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World