Sri Lanka's Rooftop Solar Power Generation Exceeds 750 Megawatts
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Rooftop solar power generation in Sri Lanka has exceeded 750 megawatts by the middle of February 2024, said the state-owned electricity producer and distributor Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) on Wednesday
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Rooftop solar power generation in Sri Lanka has exceeded 750 megawatts by the middle of February 2024, said the state-owned electricity producer and distributor Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) on Wednesday.
Commenting on the progress made by the South Asian nation on renewable energy generation, CEB spokesman Noel Priyantha told the media that Sri Lanka has great potential in solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy.
Sri Lanka has around 7 million buildings, but only 50,000 of them have installed rooftop solar systems, and there is a great potential to increase rooftop solar power generation exponentially, he said.
The CEB now buys a unit of electricity from rooftop solar power producers for 37 rupees (about 0.12 U.S. dollars), and these producers can recover their initial costs in five years, Priyantha said.
The CEB is also talking to state-owned banks to introduce a concessional bank loan for those interested in installing rooftop solar power units, he said.
Recent Stories
South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development
Maryam chairs provincial parliamentary meeting
France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again
Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank raid
US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Palestinian lands
87 Head Constables promoted to ASIs
Political parties urged to forge national accord to steer country out of crises
Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held
Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU
'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha
Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..
TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..
More Stories From World
-
France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again11 seconds ago
-
Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank raid2 minutes ago
-
US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Palestinian lands2 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU36 minutes ago
-
Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up37 minutes ago
-
China begins drafting law on promoting private economy50 minutes ago
-
Thailand's industrial confidence improves in January1 hour ago
-
UK sanctions six officials at Russian prison where Navalny died2 hours ago
-
Two dead, two hurt, in Dutch bridge collapse: officials2 hours ago
-
Poland warns farmers' pro-Putin slogans 'possibly' influenced by Russia2 hours ago
-
Lawyers for US urge UK court to reject Assange appeal bid2 hours ago
-
Amid torrid spell, Bayern say Tuchel to leave at end of season2 hours ago