Open Menu

Sri Lanka's State-run Bus Company To Launch Luxury Service Targeting Foreign Tourists

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Sri Lanka's state-run bus company to launch luxury service targeting foreign tourists

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Sri Lanka's Transport board which is the state-run bus service of the country has made arrangements for a luxury bus service targeting foreign tourists for the first time, the Ministry of Transport and Highways said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that the project will be implemented in Colombo city initially covering four identified tourist circles, and the buses will be operated by specially-trained drivers and conductors.

The service will be extended to other tourism zones in the country depending on the success of the project in Colombo, according to the ministry.

The ministry said that Minister Bandula Gunawardena has instructed them to cover the religious sites in Colombo under the project for the benefit of foreign nationals.

Tourism is one of Sri Lanka's top foreign revenue generators and the country aims to attract 2 million tourists in 2024.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Colombo Top Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic c ..

Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges

6 seconds ago
 Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's e ..

Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant pote ..

Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..

56 minutes ago
 Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

4 hours ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

4 hours ago
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

5 hours ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

5 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

18 hours ago

More Stories From World