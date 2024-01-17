COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Sri Lanka's Transport board which is the state-run bus service of the country has made arrangements for a luxury bus service targeting foreign tourists for the first time, the Ministry of Transport and Highways said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that the project will be implemented in Colombo city initially covering four identified tourist circles, and the buses will be operated by specially-trained drivers and conductors.

The service will be extended to other tourism zones in the country depending on the success of the project in Colombo, according to the ministry.

The ministry said that Minister Bandula Gunawardena has instructed them to cover the religious sites in Colombo under the project for the benefit of foreign nationals.

Tourism is one of Sri Lanka's top foreign revenue generators and the country aims to attract 2 million tourists in 2024.