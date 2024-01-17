Sri Lanka's State-run Bus Company To Launch Luxury Service Targeting Foreign Tourists
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Sri Lanka's Transport board which is the state-run bus service of the country has made arrangements for a luxury bus service targeting foreign tourists for the first time, the Ministry of Transport and Highways said on Wednesday.
The ministry said in a statement that the project will be implemented in Colombo city initially covering four identified tourist circles, and the buses will be operated by specially-trained drivers and conductors.
The service will be extended to other tourism zones in the country depending on the success of the project in Colombo, according to the ministry.
The ministry said that Minister Bandula Gunawardena has instructed them to cover the religious sites in Colombo under the project for the benefit of foreign nationals.
Tourism is one of Sri Lanka's top foreign revenue generators and the country aims to attract 2 million tourists in 2024.
Recent Stories
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
More Stories From World
-
23 dead in Thai fireworks factory explosion17 minutes ago
-
Kerry says to work on climate after exiting envoy role27 minutes ago
-
People advised to wear masks over air quality drop in Sri Lanka27 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update27 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says 2024 priority is to gain control of the skies47 minutes ago
-
Shanghai pier sees record vehicle exports in 202347 minutes ago
-
Shanghai pier sees record vehicle exports in 202347 minutes ago
-
Fireworks factory explodes in central Thailand, killing at least 1747 minutes ago
-
Tensions as Comoros opposition demands vote annulment57 minutes ago
-
'Pain-free' Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round57 minutes ago
-
Polish truckers suspend Ukraine border blockade58 minutes ago
-
Israel escalates Gaza strikes after medicine-for-aid deal1 hour ago