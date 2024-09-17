Sri Lanka's Victor Of Circumstances Seeks Another Term
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Sri Lanka's right-wing President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who seeks re-election this week, describes himself as the "designated survivor" capable of salvaging the economically troubled nation.
Critics, however, say the 75-year-old six-time prime minister has been the beneficiary of circumstances, rising the ranks via power vacuums left by assassinations and resignations.
That saw him take the top job in 2022, when parliament rescued him from political oblivion and elected him as interim leader, after strongman Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted as president by protesters furious at the country's financial collapse.
Wickremesinghe, an ex-journalist turned lawyer, said he had achieved his dream "to be president even for one day".
The free-market reformist says he needs another term to push through tough austerity measures to support the $2.
9 billion IMF bailout loan he negotiated.
Wickremesinghe portrays himself as a veteran leader able to restore the South Asian island's economy to a stable footing, after inflation spiked to 70 percent and dire food and fuel shortages.
"Voting for an inexperienced leader is a gamble with our future," Wickremesinghe said in his manifesto.
"This election is a choice between a stable and prosperous future for Sri Lanka, or a return to chaos and uncertainty for every family," he added.
Wickremesinghe leads the United National Party (UNP), but has presented himself as an independent candidate hoping for broader support.
However, his unpopular moves to double personal taxes and cut energy subsidies have helped the main Marxist party make steady gains.
