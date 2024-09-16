Open Menu

Sri Lanka's War-scarred North Hopes Vote Will Bring Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Sri Lanka's war-scarred north hopes vote will bring change

Jaffna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Sri Lanka's main newspaper in the northern port of Jaffna endured bullets and bombings during a decades-long Tamil separatist war, but its publisher says the biggest threat came during peacetime.

While an unprecedented 2022 economic crisis hit all on the island -- with furious protesters in the capital Colombo ousting the then-president -- it knocked northern regions still rebuilding 15 years after the war especially hard.

Many among the island's Tamil minority are hoping that presidential polls on September 21, the first since the economic meltdown, will bring financial stability.

Eswarapatham Saravanapavan, 70, the publisher of the Tamil-language Uthayan daily, a defiant symbol of peaceful resistance during the no-holds-barred war, said it nearly closed because there was no foreign exchange to import newsprint paper and ink.

"I was determined that the continuity of the paper should never be hampered," Saravanapavan told AFP in his modest office in Jaffna, the capital of the Tamil-majority northern province.

Journalists were killed and media institutions were attacked during the war, which reached a brutal finale in 2009 when the army crushed Tamil Tiger separatists.

The Jaffna flagship suffered the highest losses.

In the newsroom, red tape marks the 12 bullet holes in the wall where pro-government gunmen killed two staff in 2006.

Three others were also killed. Many more were arrested, assaulted or threatened with death.

Related Topics

Army Exchange Import Minority Sri Lanka Threatened Jaffna Colombo September Media All

Recent Stories

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

48 minutes ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago

More Stories From World