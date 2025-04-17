Sri Lanka's Women-run Hotel Breaks Down Barriers
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM
Kandalama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Time for the daily staff meeting at Sri Lanka's Hotel Amba Yaalu where woman manager Jeewanthi Adhikari jokes: "This won't look very serious, there are only girls around the table."
The hotel, on the shores of Lake Kandalama in the green hills of central Sri Lanka, opened in January with a unique selling point -- its staff are exclusively women.
It is a first in the country, designed to promote women in a tourism sector where men hold up to 90 percent of hotel jobs.
"The chairman wanted to start a new hotel with a new concept," said Adhikari.
She explained how the idea sprouted from twin blows that hammered the island's tourism industry -- first Covid-19, then the 2022 financial crisis and subsequent political unrest that toppled the president.
"It has been really a bad time," the 42-year-old said, noting that when there were employment vacancies, only men got the job.
"We wanted to give opportunity and attract more women."
Owner Chandra Wickramasinghe, president of the Thema Collection group which runs 14 hotels, said he wanted to showcase what women can do if given the chance.
"Unfortunately, in Sri Lanka in the hotels, there is no gender equality," he said.
The blame rests on a mix of factors -- lack of training, a culture where women are seen first and foremost as mothers, and very low wages which lead to the perception that women may as well stay at home.
"In our men's society, when it comes to women working in hotels, it's one nice girl in the reception and housekeepers to clean," he said.
"I wanted to go a little bit further."
Recent Stories
Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina
UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security
Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo
ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler
ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..
Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation
Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Asian markets boosted as 'Big Progress' made in Japan tariff talks4 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's women-run hotel breaks down barriers4 minutes ago
-
KSrelief team performs cochlear implant surgeries for Gaza children in Jordan24 minutes ago
-
Cartel recruitment at heart of Mexico's missing persons crisis44 minutes ago
-
Heat scorch Bulls to advance, Mavericks upset Kings54 minutes ago
-
Tragic promise drove world's first Michelin-starred woman sushi chef1 hour ago
-
Singapore dissolves parliament ahead of fresh elections2 hours ago
-
Across China: Millennium-old ginkgo revived as China strengthens ancient tree conservation2 hours ago
-
Israel military says struck Hezbollah infrastructure in south Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Foreign minister meets visiting IAEA chief2 hours ago
-
Baseball: Ohtani launches 6th home run as Dodgers outgun Rockies2 hours ago
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga Islands2 hours ago