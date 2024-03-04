Srianka Hosts Global Climate Promise Exchange Workshop
Published March 04, 2024
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Sixteen countries from Africa, Europe and Central Asia, and Arab States region have gathered in Sri Lanka for a global exchange workshop on climate action that will last until Thursday, a statement from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said on Monday.
The aim of the workshop is for countries to share best practices, celebrate achievements and explore lessons learned from their work, the UNDP said.
Around 40 participants will share knowledge, field experiences, challenges, and solutions from their respective countries, emphasizing the importance of fostering partnerships and enhancing visibility efforts, according to the UNDP.
The UNDP has assisted developing countries in translating their national climate pledges, also known as their Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs, into tangible actions since 2021. The funding is implemented through UNDP's flagship initiative, Climate Promise, according to the statement.
"The Climate Promise has been a catalytic tool for UNDP to support Sri Lanka with its ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 14.5 percent by 2030," said UNDP Resident Representative in Sri Lanka Azusa Kubota.
