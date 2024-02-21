SRSA: Architects Of Saudi Arabia's Sustainability Initiatives
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Beholding the captivating beauty of the Red Sea, where each wave promises a sustainable tomorrow, the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) is more than a regulator because it is the guardian of this natural wonder from the impact of coastal tourism activities.
In its quest for sustainability, the authority joined with over 13 entities, creating a united front for environmental protection and fostering regenerative practices.
With a dedicated steering committee serving as architects of long-term initiatives, the entity aims to regenerate the delicate balance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's coastal ecosystem.
The authority has initiated over 12 short-term projects and outlined 18 mid- and long-term strategic initiatives. Each action is a testament to its commitment to overcoming environmental challenges through regenerative and sustainable coastal tourism.
For SRSA, sustainability is not just a goal, it is a regenerative and sustainable journey that forges a future where the Red Sea stands as a beacon of environmental resilience and champions regenerative tourism practices.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
More Stories From World
-
Across China: School gardens cultivate children's interest in nature, ease stress3 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's auto export grows for 19th month in January3 minutes ago
-
Japan's exports rise to 7.33 trln yen in January3 minutes ago
-
GACA participates in Changi Aviation Summit 20243 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index rises over 3 pct3 minutes ago
-
China renews highest alert for cold wave3 minutes ago
-
SOCPA hosts IMA accounting student case competition13 minutes ago
-
Argentine gov't offers 30 pct minimum wage hike13 minutes ago
-
Japan to scrap public aid for COVID-19 treatment23 minutes ago
-
China renews highest alert for cold wave23 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's auto export grows for 19th month in January33 minutes ago
-
Norma Anderson: the 91-year-old challenging Trump at US Supreme Court43 minutes ago