Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Beholding the captivating beauty of the Red Sea, where each wave promises a sustainable tomorrow, the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) is more than a regulator because it is the guardian of this natural wonder from the impact of coastal tourism activities.

In its quest for sustainability, the authority joined with over 13 entities, creating a united front for environmental protection and fostering regenerative practices.

With a dedicated steering committee serving as architects of long-term initiatives, the entity aims to regenerate the delicate balance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's coastal ecosystem.

The authority has initiated over 12 short-term projects and outlined 18 mid- and long-term strategic initiatives. Each action is a testament to its commitment to overcoming environmental challenges through regenerative and sustainable coastal tourism.

For SRSA, sustainability is not just a goal, it is a regenerative and sustainable journey that forges a future where the Red Sea stands as a beacon of environmental resilience and champions regenerative tourism practices.