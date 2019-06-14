SSJ100 Crew Voiced No Concerns About Plane Systems Operation in Flight Prior to Crash- IAC

(@imziishan)

The crew of the Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft that crashed in Moscow in early May during an emergency landing did not voice concerns over SSJ100 systems' operation after the flight prior to the crash, the Russian Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said in its preliminary report on Friday

The SSJ100, bound for the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, caught fire upon making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport following on-board electronics failure that it experienced less than 30 minutes after the take-off on May 5.

The accident left 41 out of the 78 people on board killed. The pilots' potential inexperience has been put forward as one of the possible causes of the tragedy.

"There was no criticism of the aircraft systems' operation by the crew during the previous flight. No additional work was carried out, and no postponed operations blank was registered. Technical maintenance included work on checking the existence and the serviceability of rescue equipment," the IAC said.