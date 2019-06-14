UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSJ100 Crew Voiced No Concerns About Plane Systems Operation In Flight Prior To Crash- IAC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:28 PM

SSJ100 Crew Voiced No Concerns About Plane Systems Operation in Flight Prior to Crash- IAC

The crew of the Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft that crashed in Moscow in early May during an emergency landing did not voice concerns over SSJ100 systems' operation after the flight prior to the crash, the Russian Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said in its preliminary report on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The crew of the Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft that crashed in Moscow in early May during an emergency landing did not voice concerns over SSJ100 systems' operation after the flight prior to the crash, the Russian Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said in its preliminary report on Friday.

The SSJ100, bound for the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, caught fire upon making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport following on-board electronics failure that it experienced less than 30 minutes after the take-off on May 5.

The accident left 41 out of the 78 people on board killed. The pilots' potential inexperience has been put forward as one of the possible causes of the tragedy.

"There was no criticism of the aircraft systems' operation by the crew during the previous flight. No additional work was carried out, and no postponed operations blank was registered. Technical maintenance included work on checking the existence and the serviceability of rescue equipment," the IAC said.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Moscow Russia Murmansk May Airport

Recent Stories

Suneyah wins gross, Ayesha net winner in Ladies Go ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab snooker championship from June 17

6 minutes ago

Opposition stages protest during PA budget session ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab cabinet approves budget 2019-20

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt allocates Rs 800m for Emergency Servic ..

2 minutes ago

AIG Hyderabad takes notice of firing outside distr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.