SSJ100 Plane Lands Safely At Moscow's Sheremetyevo After Left Engine Failure - Emergencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 10:30 AM

SSJ100 Plane Lands Safely at Moscow's Sheremetyevo After Left Engine Failure - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) A Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane en route from the southwestern Russian city of Saratov to Moscow safely landed at the capital's Sheremetyevo International Airport on Tuesday after experiencing a left engine malfunction, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik.

"Sheremetyevo Airport. Sukhoi Superjet, flight 1356 Saratov-Moscow. Failure of the left engine," the representative said.

The plane landed safely at 7:16 a.m. Moscow time (4:16 GMT), they added.

