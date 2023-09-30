Open Menu

SSMG 2023 Annual Conference Opens In Riyadh

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 08:27 PM

SSMG 2023 annual conference opens in Riyadh

Assistant Secretary General of the ?Saudi Health Council Dr. Moatazbellah Alruwaithi inaugurated Friday the Saudi Society of Medical Genetics (SSMG) Conference 2023 hosted by Riyadh from September 28 to 30, amid a large international attendance of pediatricians, geneticists, metabolism doctors, genetic researchers, laboratory technicians, and genetic counselors, among others

Delivering the inaugural speech, Alruwaithi voiced thanks and gratitude to the Kingdom’s leadership for the special attention they pay to the health sector in general and to genetic medicine in particular, highlighting the importance of the conference in enhancing expertise exchange and societal participation.

