SSU Planning To Bring Dead Bodies To Irpin To Carry Out Staged Action - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2022 | 02:51 PM

SSU Planning to Bring Dead Bodies to Irpin to Carry Out Staged Action - Defense Ministry

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is planning to bring the dead bodies of those killed by Ukrainian shelling to Irpin, Kiev region, to carry out a 'cynical and staged' action for the subsequent distribution of video footage through the Western media, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022)

"SSU forces are planning to bring the bodies of local residents who died from shelling by Ukrainian artillery from the morgue located in the city's hospital on Polevaya street to the basement of one of the buildings on the eastern outskirts of Irpin," Konashenkov told reporters, adding that "this cynical and staged action is organized to further circulate the footage via Western media."

