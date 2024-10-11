S.Sudan floods affect 893,000, over 241,000 displaced: UN

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Some 893,000 people have been affected by flooding in South Sudan and more than 241,000 displaced, the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said on Thursday.

"Flooding continues to affect and displace people across the country," it said in an update on the situation in the troubled country, which is frequently hit by climate disasters.

"Heavy rainfall and floods have rendered 15 main supply routes impassable, restricting physical access.

"

OCHA said about 893,000 people were flood-affected in 42 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area, a disputed zone claimed by both South Sudan and Sudan.

It said Unity and Warrap states in the north of the country accounted for more than 40 percent of the affected population.

More than 241,000 people were displaced in 16 counties and the Abyei area "seeking shelter on higher ground", OCHA added.