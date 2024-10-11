S.Sudan Floods Affect 893,000, Over 241,000 Displaced: UN
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Some 893,000 people have been affected by flooding in South Sudan and more than 241,000 displaced, the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said on Thursday.
"Flooding continues to affect and displace people across the country," it said in an update on the situation in the troubled country, which is frequently hit by climate disasters.
"Heavy rainfall and floods have rendered 15 main supply routes impassable, restricting physical access.
"
OCHA said about 893,000 people were flood-affected in 42 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area, a disputed zone claimed by both South Sudan and Sudan.
It said Unity and Warrap states in the north of the country accounted for more than 40 percent of the affected population.
More than 241,000 people were displaced in 16 counties and the Abyei area "seeking shelter on higher ground", OCHA added.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores7 minutes ago
-
Hurricane whips up bitter US election battle7 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz out as top players pay tribute to Nadal at Shanghai Masters7 minutes ago
-
Djokovic tells Nadal: 'Your legacy will live forever'7 minutes ago
-
One in seven children & teens impacted by mental health conditions: UN1 hour ago
-
Consul general highlights Pakistan's digital transformation, invites Chinese investment2 hours ago
-
Chairman PMYP arrives Dushanbe2 hours ago
-
Two United Nations peacekeepers wounded in Israeli attack on Lebanon HQ: UN2 hours ago
-
President arrives Ashgabat to attend International Forum4 hours ago
-
Han Kang wins South Korea's first literature Nobel5 hours ago
-
Hurricane Milton tornadoes kill four in Florida amid rescue efforts5 hours ago
-
As Mozambique counts ballots, the results are already disputed6 hours ago