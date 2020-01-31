S.Sudan Has No Wish to Reunite With Sudan, Backs Peaceful Co-Existence - Foreign Minister

South Sudan stands for independence and does not aspire to reunite with Sudan, Awut Deng Acuil, the foreign minister of South Sudan, told Sputnik, adding that the two neighboring countries should have a peaceful relationship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) South Sudan stands for independence and does not aspire to reunite with Sudan, Awut Deng Acuil, the foreign minister of South Sudan, told Sputnik, adding that the two neighboring countries should have a peaceful relationship.

The official visited Moscow from Monday to Wednesday, during which time she met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to continue the talks they started during the 2019 Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.

"I do not think it will happen. South Sudan voted 99 percent for independence ... We have a long border with Sudan, we need to co-exist peacefully, and we start development of our countries. No South Sudanese dreams about unity at all," the foreign minister said.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011.