S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 11:26 PM

Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) South Sudan has lifted a night curfew imposed earlier this month after an anti-Sudanese demonstration in the capital Juba degenerated into looting, police said Monday.

Demonstrations errupted in the capital Juba 10 days ago over reports that clashes in neighbouring Sudan had killed 29 South Sudanese, with the rallies turning violent as people looted Sudanese-owned businesses.

Anger spread across the impoverished nation with officers opening fire to disperse crowds, detaining hundreds of looters while the government declared a nighttime curfew.

"This is to inform the general public that the curfew declared on 17 January 2025 by the Inspector General of Police is lifted," said police spokesman John Kassara.

He said that the curfew, which began at 6:00 pm, had been imposed "due to the violent demonstration by angry demonstrators" and looting.

"But now the situation is calm and normalised. Which is why the curfew is lifted," he said.

An AFP reporter in Juba said previously the curfew was not being respected.

