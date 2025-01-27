S.Sudan Lifts Night Curfew Imposed After Protests
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 11:26 PM
South Sudan has lifted a night curfew imposed earlier this month after an anti-Sudanese demonstration in the capital Juba degenerated into looting, police said Monday
Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) South Sudan has lifted a night curfew imposed earlier this month after an anti-Sudanese demonstration in the capital Juba degenerated into looting, police said Monday.
Demonstrations errupted in the capital Juba 10 days ago over reports that clashes in neighbouring Sudan had killed 29 South Sudanese, with the rallies turning violent as people looted Sudanese-owned businesses.
Anger spread across the impoverished nation with officers opening fire to disperse crowds, detaining hundreds of looters while the government declared a nighttime curfew.
"This is to inform the general public that the curfew declared on 17 January 2025 by the Inspector General of Police is lifted," said police spokesman John Kassara.
He said that the curfew, which began at 6:00 pm, had been imposed "due to the violent demonstration by angry demonstrators" and looting.
"But now the situation is calm and normalised. Which is why the curfew is lifted," he said.
An AFP reporter in Juba said previously the curfew was not being respected.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Council for Balanced Development
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value
S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests
Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues
SCCF grants approval of funds for SIPMR, Cadet College Sanghar
Police started crackdown on dogfight gambling: 35 arrested in Attock
PTI tries to get relief on different cases: Ahsan
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
Abdulla Al Hamed engages with UAE media students, stressing importance of empowe ..
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hails lawyers for safeguarding democra ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
More Stories From World
-
S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests4 minutes ago
-
India, China agree to resume flights 5 years after stoppage1 hour ago
-
DRC, Rwandan leaders to attend crisis summit Wednesday: Kenya1 hour ago
-
Lebanon says Israeli fire kills one as residents try to go home1 hour ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: The Japan Prize Foundation1 hour ago
-
Five civilians killed in Rwanda town near DR Congo border: Rwandan army1 hour ago
-
Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa3 hours ago
-
DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France3 hours ago
-
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages3 hours ago
-
DR Congo and Rwanda: fraught ties with decades-old roots3 hours ago
-
Student protesters block major road junction in Serbia capital3 hours ago
-
EU renews Russia sanctions after Hungary stalling3 hours ago