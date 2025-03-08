S.Sudan President Appeals For Calm After UN Helicopter Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) South Sudan's president appealed for calm and pledged his country would "not go back to war", after a UN helicopter was attacked and a crew member killed on a rescue mission on Friday.
A fragile power-sharing agreement between President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar has been threatened in recent weeks by clashes between their allied forces in the northeastern Upper Nile State.
The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said its team was attempting to extract members of the South Sudanese army from the area when their helicopter came under fire, killing a crew member and seriously injuring two others.
A South Sudanese army general and other officers were killed in the failed rescue mission, UNMISS said in a statement, saying the incident may constitute a war crime.
Kiir urged citizens to remain calm, stating: "I have said it time and again that our country will not go back to war.
Let no one take law into their hands."
"The government which I lead will handle this crisis. We will remain steadfast in the path of peace," he added.
South Sudan, the world's youngest country, ended a five-year civil war in 2018 with a power-sharing agreement between bitter rivals Kiir and Machar.
But Kiir's allies have accused Machar's forces of fomenting unrest in Nasir County, Upper Nile State in league with the so-called White Army, a loose band of armed youths in the region from the same ethnic Nuer community as the vice-president.
Late Friday local media reported a statement from Machar's office of Vice President which condemned the "barbaric act".
Efforts to "restore peace in the region remain a top priority," the statement added, with Machar "continuing to engage all stakeholders to prevent further violence."
