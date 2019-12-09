UrduPoint.com
S.Sudan Speaker Resigns Under Pressure Over Mismanagement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:16 PM

South Sudan's parliamentary speaker has resigned after lawmakers threatened to impeach him for blocking efforts to fight corruption and mismanagement, local media reported Monday

Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):South Sudan's parliamentary speaker has resigned after lawmakers threatened to impeach him for blocking efforts to fight corruption and mismanagement, local media reported Monday.

Anthony Lino Makana was accused by fellow MPs of failing to present auditor-general and anti-corruption reports to parliament and blocking lawmakers from summing ministers for questioning.

He was also accused of approving a loan of $400 million (361 million euros) from Afrexim Bank without bringing it first to the house as recommended by law, in a motion tabled by lawmakers who demanded he resign.

"The reason for tendering my resignation is an act of deep and sincere respect to your leadership (of the ruling SPLM party) for you requested me to do so," Makana said in comments carried by South Sudan Broadcasting Radio on Monday.

Corruption is rampant in South Sudan, which achieved independence in 2011 and plunged into civil war two years later.

