Open Menu

S.Sudan Vice-president Allies Arrested In Threat To Peace Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM

S.Sudan vice-president allies arrested in threat to peace deal

Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) South Sudan forces have arrested the oil minister and deputy head of the army, both allies of First Vice-President Riek Machar, as fears grew on Wednesday for the country's fragile peace agreement.

South Sudan, the world's youngest country, ended a five-year civil war in 2018 with a power-sharing agreement between bitter rivals President Salva Kiir and his deputy Machar.

Growing tensions have threatened to undo their unity government, particularly violent clashes in the northeastern Upper Nile State, where the government says there are ongoing clashes between the army and rebels backed by Machar's forces.

Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth told reporters that a government garrison in the region was overrun by the rebels early Tuesday and that fighting was ongoing.

He accused Machar's movement, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), of being in league with the so-called White Army, a loose band of armed youths in the region from the same ethnic Nuer community as the vice-president.

Since the attack, two close allies of Machar, Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol and deputy army chief General Gabriel Duop Lam, have been arrested, according to spokespersons.

Machar's residence in the capital Juba was also surrounded by army forces on Tuesday although he was present in his office the following day, his spokesman said.

Those troops were not visible around the residence Wednesday evening, an AFP journalist reported.

"At two in the morning, the honourable Puot Kang Chol, several family members and his bodyguards were arrested at his Juba residence," the minister's spokesperson, Sirir Gabriel Yiei Ruot, posted on Facebook.

He blasted the development as "without explanation or legal justification."

The SPLM-IO confirmed the arrest late Wednesday in a statement.

Duop Lam, likewise a high-ranking member of the party, was detained Tuesday.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

10 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emer ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

11 hours ago
 European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

13 hours ago

More Stories From World