St. Louis Police Officer Dies After Getting Shot In Head, Shooter In Custody

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:39 PM

St. Louis Police Officer Dies After Getting Shot in Head, Shooter in Custody

One of the two St. Louis police officers injured in a Saturday shootout has died in hospital, the city's police department said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) One of the two St. Louis police officers injured in a Saturday shootout has died in hospital, the city's police department said.

Tamarris L. Bohannon, 29, was critically injured in the head while responding to a call of a live shooter on Saturday. The second officer was wounded in the leg by the shooter who then staged a 12-hour standoff before being apprehended, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report that our critically injured officer has died.

We cannot express how much we appreciate the hospital staff who continuously treated both officers for their injuries," the department wrote on Twitter.

Bohannan had been a member of the police force for three and a half years, the police department said in another tweet.

The shooter, a 43-year-old white male, did not injure any other officers during the lengthy standoff. He is currently in police custody after medical evaluation. An investigation has been launched, the police force said.

