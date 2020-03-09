(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Irish authorities have decided to cancel a St. Patrick parade in Ireland's capital of Dublin due to the treat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), local RTE tv channel reported on Monday.

The St.

Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17 to honor the memory of Ireland's Christian patron saint.

According to the TV channel, the decision has been made by the Irish cabinet of ministers' special subcommittee on dealing with the COVID-19. A parade in the country's second-largest city of Cork has also been canceled.

Per Johns Hopkins University's estimation, Ireland currently has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19.