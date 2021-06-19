St. Petersburg Authorities Oblige 65% of Civil Servants to Get COVID-19 Shots by August 15

St. Petersburg authorities have set the goal to vaccinate 65% of civil servants and employees of state enterprises against COVID-19 by August 15, the governor's office said on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) St. Petersburg authorities have set the goal to vaccinate 65% of civil servants and employees of state enterprises against COVID-19 by August 15, the governor's office said on Saturday.

"By August 15, it is necessary to ensure vaccination against coronavirus among employees of the executive bodies of St.

Petersburg, state agencies and state unitary enterprises of St. Petersburg, so that 65% of these persons have antibodies to coronavirus," the press service said.

In addition, city universities are recommended to provide "measures to encourage vaccination" among students, as well as cadets.