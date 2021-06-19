UrduPoint.com
St. Petersburg Authorities Oblige 65% Of Civil Servants To Get COVID-19 Shots By August 15

St. Petersburg Authorities Oblige 65% of Civil Servants to Get COVID-19 Shots by August 15

St. Petersburg authorities have set the goal to vaccinate 65% of civil servants and employees of state enterprises against COVID-19 by August 15, the governor's office said on Saturday

In addition, city universities are recommended to provide "measures to encourage vaccination" among students, as well as cadets.

