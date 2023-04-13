UrduPoint.com

St. Petersburg Cafe Terrorist Attack Organized By Ukraine's Special Services - FSB

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The terrorist attack in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg, which killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, was organized by the special services of Ukraine and their agents, including from among the Russian opposition, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

On April 2, an explosive device went off in a St. Petersburg cafe, killing Tatarsky and injuring over 50 people. Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the Ukrainian special services and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) planned the terrorist attack.

"After the start of the special military operation, the leaders of the FBK Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov have repeatedly stated the need to conduct subversive activities in Russia in order to change the constitutional order 'by any available means' .

.. As a result, on April 2, Daria Trepova committed the terrorist attack," the FSB said in a statement.

The murder was prepared by a member of the Ukrainian sabotage group, a citizen of Ukraine Yuriy Denisov, who handed over an explosive device to Trepova, the statement read.

"On the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, Denisov arrived from Kiev through the territory of Latvia to the capital (Moscow) region in February 2023, where he collected information about the lifestyle and places visited by ... (Tatarsky) ... After the terrorist attack, Denisov flew from Russia in transit through Armenia to Turkey on April 3. The procedure for putting him on the international wanted list has been initiated," the FSB said.

