St. Petersburg Celebrates Int'l Tea Day With Russian-Styled Bash Hosting Over 30 Diplomats

Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) A veritable tea party, which the organizers called "Diplomats around the Samovar" attracted some 30 general and honorary consuls and consulate staff members on Friday in Russia's St. Petersburg to celebrate International Tea Day.

The get-together was hosted in the style akin to the musical salon parties common in 17th century Russia.

The host of the event, chairman of the city's External Affairs Committee Evgeny Grigoriev, noted that tea was an integral part of Russian tradition for centuries noting that it dated back as early as the 12th century.

"When it was first imported in the 17th century from China, tea was very expensive and so was only consumed by the upper classes and the elite of imperial St.

Petersburg," he explained to guests drinking tea brewed in a samovar, a necessary item in every aristocratic household in Russia.

"In Turkey, tea is consumed all day. Offering tea and drinking tea together is a gesture of friendship," Turkish General consul in St. Petersburg Mehmet Ferhan Yorulmaz told Sputnik at the event, expressing hope that Russian tourists would get a chance to experience his country's hospitality soon after the flights from Russia are resumed.

International Tea Day is observed annually on May 21 when the season of tea production begins in most of the tea-producing countries.

