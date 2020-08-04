St. Petersburg Court Arrests Wife of Dismembered Ukrainian Rapper for 2 Months

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) A court has arrested the wife of the deceased Ukrainian rap artist whose remains have recently been found in a St. Petersburg apartment for two months, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Marina Kokhal was detained last week on suspicion of dismembering her husband, Alexander Yushko, known as Andy Cartwright. According to her, Cartwright died from a drug overdose four days prior, and she dismembered his body to hide it. Investigators seized Cartwright's bodyparts, packed in five bags, a knife, a chopping board, and a plastic bowl.

"The Smolninsky district court has chosen custody as a preventive measure for Marina Kokhal," the judge said.

During the hearing, Kokhal's lawyer Irina Skurtu objected to remanding the defendant in custody, saying that her client has not admitted guilt and that the initial cause of the rapper's death is yet to determined.

According to the defense, an assumption that their client committed the murder due to being jealous of her husband's female friend is far-fetched. Skurtu insisted on house arrest.

The victim's family opposed house arrest, voicing concerns that Kokhal might flee. Their representative said that Yushko and Kokhal had constantly been in conflict. They believe that Kokhal did everything to conceal the circumstances of Yushko's death.

Kokhal's defense intends to appeal her arrest.