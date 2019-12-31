UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

St. Petersburg Court Puts Both Suspects Who Plotted New Year's Eve Attacks In Custody

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 12:40 AM

St. Petersburg Court Puts Both Suspects Who Plotted New Year's Eve Attacks in Custody

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The Dzerzhinsky district court in St. Petersburg decided to detain Russian nationals Nikita Semyonov and Georgy Chernyshev, who were allegedly plotting terrorist attacks on New Year's Eve in the city, the press service of the St. Petersburg courts said on Monday.

"Semyonov is accused of committing a crime under part 2, article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code [Participation in the activities of an organization that, in accordance with Russian legislation, is recognized as terrorist]. [Semyonov] will be in custody until 29.02.2020 [February 2, 2020]," the court said.

Earlier in the day, the court also arrested Chernyshev for two months under the same article of the criminal code.

The court's session was held behind closed doors.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Sunday prevented the attack, which the detained persons wanted to commit in a crowded location, thanks to the security information provided by the United States. Semyonov and Chernyshev already confessed to the crime.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for this information in a phone conversation.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Trump Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Same United States Criminals Sunday 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Italian Mangia appointed Malta coach

58 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits shelter homes, ch ..

58 minutes ago

Steps afoot to provide training to players in Balo ..

58 minutes ago

Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker Wi ..

2 hours ago

Over 8,000 Pakistani illegal immigrants return hom ..

2 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority releases Annual Performance ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.