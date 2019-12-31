ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The Dzerzhinsky district court in St. Petersburg decided to detain Russian nationals Nikita Semyonov and Georgy Chernyshev, who were allegedly plotting terrorist attacks on New Year's Eve in the city, the press service of the St. Petersburg courts said on Monday.

"Semyonov is accused of committing a crime under part 2, article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code [Participation in the activities of an organization that, in accordance with Russian legislation, is recognized as terrorist]. [Semyonov] will be in custody until 29.02.2020 [February 2, 2020]," the court said.

Earlier in the day, the court also arrested Chernyshev for two months under the same article of the criminal code.

The court's session was held behind closed doors.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Sunday prevented the attack, which the detained persons wanted to commit in a crowded location, thanks to the security information provided by the United States. Semyonov and Chernyshev already confessed to the crime.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for this information in a phone conversation.