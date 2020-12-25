St. Petersburg Court Sentences Historian Sokolov to 12.5 Years in Prison on Murder Charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Oktyabrsky District Court of St. Petersburg sentenced historian Oleg Sokolov to 12.5 years in a maximum security colony on charges of murder of postgraduate student Anastasia Yeshchenko, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Sokolov was accused of Yeshchenko murder and illegal possession of weapons. The state prosecution asked 15 years of imprisonment for him.

"By partial addition of sentences, to give 12 years and 6 months to serve the sentence in a maximum security colony," judge Yulia Maksimenko said.

On November 9 last year, the 63-year-old historian was pulled from the Moika River, in which he reportedly fell while trying to get rid of a woman's arms. The torso of the 24-year-old Yeshchenko, who was known to have had a romantic relationship with Sokolov, was later found in the professor's apartment. In court, Sokolov admitted to having shot Yeshchenko with a sawed-off shotgun.