UrduPoint.com

St. Petersburg Exhibit To Showcase 70 Works By Dali, Focusing On Russian Wife Gala

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

St. Petersburg Exhibit to Showcase 70 Works by Dali, Focusing on Russian Wife Gala

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Seventy pieces of art, including several that have never before left the premises of Salvador Dali's Theatre-Museum in Spain, will be featured in Russia's St. Petersburg exhibition, with a focus on Dali's Russian-born wife Gala, the director of the Dali Museums and a curator of the exhibition, Montse Aguer, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The exposition "Salvador Dali. Atomic Leda and Other Images of Gala" will be open at the St. Petersburg Faberge Museum from October 13 to January 16, 2022.

"The exhibition will showcase 23 paintings, 9 drawings, 32 graphic works and six items from a personal collection that have never been exhibited in other museums... This is a special exhibition and I am very proud of it. This is a very Russian exhibition," Aguer said. 

The exhibition's curator said the personality of Gala (Elena Ivanovna Dyakonova) was the main focus of the event, stressing that the exhibition could become the first step in further researching the influence of Gala and the "Russian world" on Salvador Dali, according to Aguer.

"We brought here absolutely unique things. We will be happy to present the paintings such as "Atomic Leda" and "Galatea of  the Spheres ", they have not left Spain for over 15 years, "Galarina" never left the museum after Dali's death," chairman of the board of The Link of Times foundation, and director of the Faberge Museum, Vladimir Voronchenko, said during a press-conference ahead of the opening.

This Dali exhibition is the third organized by The Link of Times foundation. The first edition was held at the Faberge Museum in 2017, and the second at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow in early 2020, and was listed in the Russian Book of Records under three nominations ” the largest number of visitors in one month (316,000), the largest number of visitors in one day  (13,200), and the highest average daily attendance of the exhibition (10,200), according to Voronchenko.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Wife Salvador Dali Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Spain January October 2017 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

46 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

46 minutes ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

46 minutes ago
 India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capa ..

India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.