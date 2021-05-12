UrduPoint.com
St. Petersburg Forum To Host Russia's Business Dialogues With US, Germany, Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russia's business dialogues with Germany, Japan and the United States will take place as part the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), according to the program published on Wednesday.

Other events at the forum include a business-dialogue between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (EAEU-ASEAN), and meetings between Russian entrepreneurs and their counterparts from Finland, Italy and Qatar.

According to the program, the participants of the forum will also discuss the implementation of strategies in Arctic development, including investment challenges.

SPIEF-2021 will take place from June 2-5 in Expoforum center. In 2019, the event featured participants from 110 countries, including China, Germany, France, Italy, and the United States.

