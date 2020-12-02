UrduPoint.com
St. Petersburg Governor Says New Restrictions To Follow If COVID-19 Situations Worsens

The governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, said that the authorities would further tighten restrictive measures if the situation with the coronavirus in the city worsens and the burden on healthcare system increases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, said that the authorities would further tighten restrictive measures if the situation with the coronavirus in the city worsens and the burden on healthcare system increases.

"I have already said that the pandemic is a shared responsibility. If we follow the rules, then we can live in these conditions, it may be less comfortable, but still, enterprises, shops, restaurants, exhibition centers and much will continue to work. But once again I want to draw your attention to the fact that beds and doctors are not endless, if the load increases, we will simply tighten the measures," Beglov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

St. Petersburg also sees shortage of antiviral drugs, including for the treatment of coronavirus, Beglov said.

"As for the masks, personal protective equipment, there are enough of them, the prices are generally normal. As for the antiviral drugs and a number of others, there is a certain shortage and we are working on it," he said.

The governor clarified that we are talking about a shortage of drugs, including for the treatment of coronavirus.

"Yes, specifically for the treatment of COVID, antiviral and a number of other drugs," he explained.

