St. Petersburg Human Rights Ombudsman Visits Kresty-2 Prison, Registers Violations

Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:50 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Human Rights Ombudsman for St. Petersburg Alexander Shishlov visited on Thursday the Kresty-2 pre-trial detention center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, following media reports of human rights abuses on its territory, the ombudsman's office said.

On Wednesday, Russian anti-torture project Gulagu.net released a video on YouTube showing a guard at the Kresty-2 prison beating up an inmate. Additionally, the portal released a statement claiming that inmates would receive better treatment and living conditions if they tortured fellow inmates at the orders of prison guards.

"We have seen some alarming evidence that will require a thorough investigation of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service ... Several violations have been registered that include smuggling illegal objects into the prison to use to beat people and record the incidents on video," Shishlov said, as quoted in the statement.

The ombudsman added that it was not only important to find the culpable parties in the human rights violations, but to also install video monitoring systems throughout the prison.

Earlier on Thursday, Valery Maximenko, the deputy director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, told Sputnik that an inspection into the Kresty-2 detention facility revealed multiple violations at the prison, including the illegal placement of non-convicted inmates into cells with convicted prisoners. Maximenko said that all information about the violations had been transferred to the prosecutor's office and investigative authorities.

