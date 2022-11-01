St. Petersburg International Circus Festival to Boost Cultural Exchanges - Italy Performer

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) International circus festival Without Frontiers, which will be held for the first time in Russia's St. Petersburg in one of the oldest Russian circuses from November 3-6, is aimed at "erasing artificial obstacles" for cultural exchanges and facilitating people-to-people contacts in the entertainment industry, an Italian circus performer, Alexandra Tarus, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are here to support the Russian performers, who are unable to participate in the international festivals and events because of the geopolitical situation. It is a great initiative, which is designed to connect people in the entertainment industry," Tarus said.

The Italian dancer expressed hope that this festival would become a platform for an international cultural dialogue in the field of circus art, because, according to the organizers, the event was intended for establishing new international contacts and reaffirming existing friendly ties within the entertainment industry.

The organizers also said that over 150 circus performers from 20 countries would take part in the event, including from the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and others.

The festival is expected to showcase contemporary and traditional circus programs, involving the performances with elephants, tigers and exotic animals, while gymnasts and acrobats, jugglers, clowns and illusionists will show their talents and professional skills.

Alexandra Tarus and Davio Togni are the heirs and successors of the largest Italian circus dynasties that over a century prepared acrobats, animal trainers, and circus managers and created dozens of traveling circuses that toured across the world.