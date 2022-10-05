St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Scheduled for June 2023 - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held from June 14-17 in 2023, Russian presidential adviser and SPIEF executive secretary Anton Kobyakov said on Wednesday.

"The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from June 14 to 17, 2023. It is one of the largest and most significant business events in the world.

Considering the turbulence of the world economy associated with the transformation of international economic associations, growing social inequality, and unstable trade and political relations, the prospects for sustainable development of the global economy are especially relevant today," Kobyakov said in a statement.

The statement added that more than 14,000 people from 130 countries took part in the SPIEF events in 2022.