UrduPoint.com

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Scheduled For June 2023 - Organizers

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Scheduled for June 2023 - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held from June 14-17 in 2023, Russian presidential adviser and SPIEF executive secretary Anton Kobyakov said on Wednesday.

"The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from June 14 to 17, 2023. It is one of the largest and most significant business events in the world.

Considering the turbulence of the world economy associated with the transformation of international economic associations, growing social inequality, and unstable trade and political relations, the prospects for sustainable development of the global economy are especially relevant today," Kobyakov said in a statement.

The statement added that more than 14,000 people from 130 countries took part in the SPIEF events in 2022.

Related Topics

World Business Russia St. Petersburg June From

Recent Stories

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

5 hours ago
 White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.