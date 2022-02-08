UrduPoint.com

St. Petersburg International Legal Forum 2022 Canceled - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 12:20 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The annual St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, planned to take place in May 2022, has been canceled, a source close to the forum's organizers told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, I have been told that, unfortunately, the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum was canceled," the source said.

The press service of the Roscongress Foundation organizing the event told Sputnik that it could not confirm or deny report of the forum's cancellation, adding that the decision was still pending.

"The issue is currently under consideration, and at the moment we cannot confirm or deny this report," the representative said.

St. Petersburg International Legal Forum is an international conference that has taken place since 2011. Held under the auspices of the Russian president and the justice ministry, the event brings together the brightest experts of the legal field in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

