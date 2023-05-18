(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The St. Petersburg International Book Salon, the most diverse book fair in the region, is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors and host over 150 events with participants from across the country and foreign guests on May 18-21, according to the salon's organizers.

"Over 150 events have been already planned to support reading and promote book culture in Russia such as conferences, round tables, lectures, seminars, competitions and quizzes, book presentations, creative meetings and master classes," the organizers said in a statement.

The 18th edition of the yearly event will take place for the second time at the most prominent location of St. Petersburg - the beautiful Palace Square. There will be new formats and platforms, including a separate block for children's literature.

All four days at the Book Salon there will be a separate area dedicated for children. Young readers will get a chance not only to meet their favorite novelists, but also to socialize and play on a special playground.

This year's edition honors 320 years since the founding of the city of St. Petersburg, Teachers' and Mentors' Year as well as the fact that the northern capital of Russia has the honor to serve as the cultural capital of the CIS 2023, the organizers noted.

The organizers decided to waive a fee for exhibitors and guests of the salon for the second year in a row.

The event is aimed at popularizing reading books in Russia and promoting Russian literature abroad. Not only Russian writers, but also foreign guests are expected to take part in it, organizers stated.

Ambassador of Argentina to Russia Eduardo Antonio Zuain will be a guest of the Book Salon. He will talk about a special project dedicated to the translation of books by Argentinean authors into different languages including Russian. Since the launch of the Argentina Key Titles project, 16 books have been translated into Russian.

In 2022, the Book Salon was visited by more than half a million people, according to the organizers' data.