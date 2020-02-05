UrduPoint.com
St. Petersburg Launches Headquarters For Coronavirus Prevention - Governor's Office

St. Petersburg Launches Headquarters for Coronavirus Prevention - Governor's Office

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The operational headquarters for the prevention and control of the spread of coronavirus infection was created in Russia's St. Petersburg by order of the city's governor, Alexander Beglov, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The headquarters is entrusted with the task of coordinating the activities of the city's, Federal district's and federal executive bodies in the prevention and control of the spread of coronavirus, and in the development of prompt measures to prevent its emergence," the statement said.

According to the city's health committee, since January 22, over 70 people, who developed signs of acute respiratory viral infections after visiting China, sought help at the St.

Petersburg Botkin Infectious Disease Hospital. All of them were tested for coronavirus, with most tests already checked, all of them negative.

Last week, the first two cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Russia ” in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Tyumen Region.

The disease was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has claimed the lives of more than 400 people and left over 20,000 others infected.

